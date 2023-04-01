|
News

Turkish UAV Bayraktar Akinci successfully test-fires supersonic missile

Unmanned combat aerial vehicle Bayraktar Akinci capable of hitting targets up to 90 miles away

10:16 - 1/04/2023 Saturday
AA
File photo

File photo

The Turkish high-altitude unmanned combat aerial vehicle Bayraktar Akinci, manufactured by Turkish defense company, Baykar, successfully test-fired a IHA-230 missile Friday capable of hitting targets at a distance up to 140 kilometers (90 miles).


The test firing of the missile, Türkiye's first air-to-ground supersonic missile developed by Türkiye's defense giant Roketsan, was completed successfully, Baykar said in a statement.


The UAV-230 Missile, fired by Bayraktar Akinci in the Sinop Firing Range, hit the point 140 kilometers away on the Black Sea with a direct strike.


#Bayraktar
#Bayraktar Akinci
#missile
8 months ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Is Eurofighter the EU's last chance to avert a crisis with Türkiye?