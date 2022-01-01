Türkiye, Albania to ink deals at upcoming high-level strategic cooperation council

File photo
Türkiye and Albania are due to sign a number of agreements at the upcoming high-level strategic cooperation council meeting, the Turkish foreign minister said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a joint news conference with his Albanian counterpart Olta Xhacka, Mevlut Cavusoglu hailed strong ties between the two countries while noting that they have addressed the upcoming high-level strategic cooperation council meeting.
Without giving a date for the council's meeting, Cavusoglu said they have done negotiations on some agreements to be signed at the meeting while they are still discussing others.
Renewable energy, transportation networks, defense industry, cyber security, health, and agriculture are among the topics to be addressed at the council's meeting, according to the Turkish minister.
On bilateral trade volume, Cavusoglu said Türkiye expects it to exceed $1 billion in 2022 considering "the numbers from the first eight months of this year."
He also voiced desire to hold Joint Economic Commission, which was held two years ago.
"As Türkiye, we are number one in Albania with the investments we have done in the country," he added.
The two officials also addressed ways to further enhance ties in other sectors including defense industry as Cavusoglu voiced Türkiye's readiness to strengthen Albania's defense capacity.
"We have also discussed the issue of FETO," said Cavusoglu, adding that the terror group, which is behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye, is not only a threat for Türkiye but also for other countries where the terrorist organization is active.
He also said Ankara expects Tirana to complete the judicial process for the fugitive Turkish crypto exchange founder in which the fifth trial will be held on Nov. 10.
Faruk Fatih Ozer, 27, sought on charges for fraud and founding a criminal organization, fled Türkiye last year and left investors unable to get their money.
Türkiye issued an international arrest warrant after he fled with a reported $2 billion in money investors poured into Thodex.
Turkish foreign minister also hailed Albania's role at the UN Security Council and expressed his country's will to provide all means of support.
For her part, Xhacka praised the strong ties between Türkiye and Albania and thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Turkish people for their support to Albania for its solidarity "in its difficult times."
Welcoming the increasing economic ties between Türkiye and Albania, Xhacka said it still does not reflect the actual trade potential between two countries.
"We are hopeful for the future of ties," she added.
On mutual recognition and exchange of driving permits, the Albanian minister voiced hopes for it to be also officially adopted in Türkiye.
She also shared with her Turkish counterpart the concerns and threats that the Western Balkans are facing, as she noted the role Ankara will play in the stability of Balkans.
