|
News
Türkiye among notable countries in aviation sector, says Erdogan
Country's airports impress visitors with comfort, technology, architecture and other facilities, Recep Tayyip Erdogan says
15:12 . 18/01/2023 Çarşamba
AA
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Türkiye has become one of the countries that is highlighted in the aviation sector, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.


"Not only Istanbul Airport, but each of our airports, which we have increased from 26 to 57, impresses its visitors with comfort, technology, architecture and other facilities.


"Türkiye, which had a limited presence in the field of aviation until 15-20 years ago, is among the countries pointed out in this sector today," Erdogan said in a video message to the Turkish Airlines executive summit.


Erdogan added that despite aviation sector being negatively affected due to the coronavirus epidemic and regional conflicts for the last three years, Türkiye survived the crisis with the least damage thanks to the measures and innovative practices Turkish Airlines implemented during that period.


"Just as Türkiye has successfully managed the health aspect of the epidemic, it has also achieved the same success in air transportation and transportation," he said.

#Türkiye
#Recep Tayyip Erdogan
#technology
1 saat önce
default-profile-img
Türkiye among notable countries in aviation sector, says Erdogan
Turkic.World, IHH Foundation sign memorandum of partnership
German police clear another environmental activist camp after Lutzerath
Turkish relief group comes to aid of over 134,000 orphans in 2022
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts northeastern Iran
More than 200 millionaires call for higher taxes on ultra-rich
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.