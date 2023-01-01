Türkiye among notable countries in aviation sector, says Erdogan

Türkiye has become one of the countries that is highlighted in the aviation sector, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.





"Not only Istanbul Airport, but each of our airports, which we have increased from 26 to 57, impresses its visitors with comfort, technology, architecture and other facilities.





"Türkiye, which had a limited presence in the field of aviation until 15-20 years ago, is among the countries pointed out in this sector today," Erdogan said in a video message to the Turkish Airlines executive summit.





Erdogan added that despite aviation sector being negatively affected due to the coronavirus epidemic and regional conflicts for the last three years, Türkiye survived the crisis with the least damage thanks to the measures and innovative practices Turkish Airlines implemented during that period.



