news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.
News
Türkiye condemns attacks on civilians as twin blasts rock West Jerusalem
1 Israeli killed, at least 14 others injured in 2 explosions, according to Israeli police
AA  Wednesday 15:20, 23 November 2022
File photo

File photo

Türkiye on Wednesday condemned attacks targeting civilians as two explosions hit West Jerusalem earlier in the day.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed sorrow over the blasts that killed one person and injured many others.

"We condemn this terrorist attack targeting civilians, wish a speedy recovery to the injured, and extend our condolences," said a ministry statement.

It voiced Türkiye’s “deep concern” about the recently escalating tension and loss of lives in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Two explosions rocked West Jerusalem on Wednesday, according to Israeli police.

An Israeli was killed and at least 14 others injured in the suspected bomb attack, said the police.

#Türkiye
#West Jerusalem
#Israel
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Türkiye condemns attacks on civilians as twin blasts rock West Jerusalem

yeniSafak

Pro-Russian literature, forged documents found during raids on Ukrainian Orthodox Church buildings: Security service

yeniSafak

EU lawmakers declare Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'

yeniSafak

Ukraine's Zelenskyy welcomes EU lawmakers' decision to recognize Russia as ‘state sponsor of terrorism'

yeniSafak

Man injured after jumping from balcony during earthquake in Türkiye

yeniSafak

Scotland cannot hold 2nd independence referendum without UK government's approval, top court rules