|
Türkiye condemns Jerusalem synagogue attack

Foreign Ministry ‘concerned’ by increasing attacks in region

09:44 . 28/01/2023 Cumartesi
Türkiye condemned a synagogue shooting attack Friday on the outskirts of Jerusalem, voicing concern about increasing attacks in the region.


“We condemn the terrorist attack on a synagogue in Jerusalem on the evening of January 27, in which many people lost their lives,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.


“We are concerned that the attacks, which have recently increased in the region, will turn into a new cycle of violence,” it said and urged “all parties” to take measures to stop such incidents.


The ministry also offered condolences to the families of those killed in the attack, the Israeli government and people and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.​​​​​​​


At least seven people were killed and 10 injured in the attack on a synagogue in a Jewish settlement in occupied East Jerusalem, according to authorities.


The attack came after the Israeli army carried out a large-scale military offensive on the Jenin refugee camp Thursday in the northern occupied West Bank, which left nine dead, dozens wounded and damaged buildings and property.

