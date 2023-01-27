Türkiye condemns ‘treacherous attack’ on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday condemned a “treacherous attack” on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran, which killed one person and injured two others.





“I condemn the treacherous attack on Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran,” Cavusoglu said on Twitter, tagging his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.





“Azerbaijan is never alone,” he added, wishing “Allah’s mercy on our martyred brother, my condolences to his relatives and the people of Azerbaijan, and a speedy recovery to the injured.”





In a separate statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry also strongly condemned the armed attack.





“We wish Allah’s mercy upon the Embassy personnel who lost his life and a speedy recovery to the injured,” it said.





“Türkiye, which was targeted by similar attacks in the past, deeply shares the grief of the people of Azerbaijan,” the statement added. “It is very important that those responsible for this heinous attack should be immediately apprehended and brought to justice.”





It also reiterated Ankara’s “uninterrupted support” for Azerbaijan.





Meanwhile, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay also condemned the “treacherous attack” on the embassy building.





“We are always one and together with Azerbaijan,” Oktay said on Twitter, sharing Turkish and Azerbaijani flags.



