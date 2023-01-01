|
Türkiye condoles death of Ukraine’s interior minister, 17 others in helicopter crash
'I learned with great sorrow the news about helicopter crash in Brovary near Kyiv,' says Turkish foreign minister
The Turkish foreign minister on Wednesday extended condolences to Ukraine over the helicopter crash in the Kyiv region that claimed the lives of at least 18 people, including the country’s interior minister.


"I learned with great sorrow the news about the helicopter crash in Brovary near Kyiv, claiming many lives including #Ukraine’s Interior Minister," Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.


The helicopter crash in the Brovary city of Ukraine’s Kyiv region on Wednesday killed at least 18 people, including the country’s interior minister, his first deputy minister, and the state secretary, according to the Kyiv governor.


Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, he extended condolences to the "bereaved families amp; friendly people of Ukraine."

