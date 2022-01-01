Türkiye conducting global relations, not shifting axis: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday ruled out claims that his country is experiencing an axis shift.
"Some circles were trying to portray our foreign policy initiatives as a 'shift of axis.' However, Türkiye is not experiencing a shift of axis; it is strengthening its own axis by simultaneously having different diplomatic relations in the world on the basis of our national interests," Erdogan said at parliament in the capital Ankara.
Located at the crossroads of three continents, Türkiye is significantly affected by global developments, he said.
"Türkiye does not have the luxury of closing in, isolating itself from the outside world and watching the events in its region by sitting on the fence," he added.
Erdogan described Ankara's policy as "constructive and active," taking initiative in solving global and regional problems.
He underlined that Türkiye, does not "seek escalation" with other countries, nor would it "yield to pressure no matter where it comes from."
"We strongly defend Türkiye's rights in all areas with an honorable, patient, determined and prudent attitude," he said, vowing not to harm the nation's dignity.
About the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Erdogan said Türkiye had opted for peace, dialogue, and being a "fair referee."
"Given our close relations with both countries, we preferred to strive to end the war instead of fanning the fire and inciting sedition," he said.
Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.
"The UN, whose prestige has been shaken due to its inadequacy in the face of global crises, saw one of its greatest achievements in recent years through this agreement resulting from the intensive efforts of our country," Erdogan said.
Also, he said, a recent prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine under Ankara's initiative has moved Turkish diplomacy up to a "much higher league."
"In our contacts on the occasion of 77th General Assembly of the UN, we were pleased to see the level achieved by Turkish foreign policy.
"We have personally witnessed that the steps taken by our country in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the migration issue, humanitarian aid, the fight against terrorism and peacekeeping have won the appreciation of the whole world," he added.
- Türkiye calls on Greece to refrain from provocations
Turning to the Eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, the Turkish president stressed that it was home to two separate states and peoples.
Erdogan underlined that isolation and embargoes must come to an end on the island and that all promises on the international recognition of Turkish Cypriots must be honored.
He also reiterated Türkiye's refusal to accept a recent decision by the US to lift an arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus.
"The encouragement shown to Greece, which is arming islands with non-military status in Aegean, goes against all reason, belief," Erdogan said, adding that it also contradicts the "idea of alliance."
The president said pursuing a policy of provocation and tension in the region would not be in anybody's interest.
"On every occasion, we repeat that we know who unleash Greece on us once again after 100 years and that we are aware of the game that is being played," he added.
Erdogan called on the Greek leadership to refrain from provocations that would lead it and its people to disaster.
Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarized under treaty obligations, saying that such moves frustrate its good faith efforts towards peace.
Türkiye conducting global relations, not shifting axis: Erdogan
Hundreds gather to protest cost of living in London, UK
Iraqis mark 3rd anniversary of mass protests against corruption
13 more grain ships left Ukraine under Istanbul deal in past three days: Türkiye
Ukrainian forces encircle nearly 5,000 Russian troops in Lyman, official says
Pilot injured as Israeli plane crashes in West Bank