Türkiye continues to support Kazakhstan's territorial integrity: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (R)
Ankara will continue to support Kazakhstan's territorial integrity, stability and peace, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.
"We will continue to support the stability, peace, sovereignty and territorial integrity of brotherly Kazakhstan, which has a deep historical background and state experience," Erdogan said at a joint news conference with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the capital Astana.
The presidents had one-on-one talks and inter-delegation meetings to discuss bilateral relations and international issues. Erdogan and Tokayev also co-chaired the fourth meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council to enhance political, economic, cultural, and defense ties.
"This high level of our relations is, of course, powered by the common ties of history, language, religion and culture between our peoples," Erdogan said.
He said they evaluated "the excellent relations" between the two countries.
The president added that Ankara and Astana will continue to work to strengthen connections in the fields of transportation, energy and trade.
"Last year, we exceeded the level of $5 billion in our trade volume with Kazakhstan. We are taking firm steps toward our target of $10 billion in the medium term," the president said.
Erdogan added the two countries will take additional steps toward the integration of the Turkic world.
For his part, Tokayev, said Türkiye is the "closest and most reliable" strategic partner of Kazakhstan.
"Thanks to your (Erdogan’s) constructive policy, Turkey's prestige in the world has increased. The entire international community respects your country as a developed state with great potential," he added.
Tokayev also said Kazakhstan supports Türkiye's initiatives to resolve global crises and regional problems.
Meanwhile, Erdogan was also awarded the Order of Friendship by Tokayev.
"This award will undoubtedly be inscribed in golden letters in the annals of bilateral relations. I am ready to continue to direct all my efforts to strengthen friendship and mutual understanding of our peoples," Tokayev said.
Türkiye continues to support Kazakhstan's territorial integrity: Erdogan
EU, US to 'team up' for value-based int'l investment to counter China
Athens rocked by news US Senate dropped conditions on selling F-16s to Türkiye
EU energy ministers to discuss 'gas price cap'
US producer inflation rises 8.5% annually in September, slowing from 8.7% gain in August
External power to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant restored, says IAEA chief