Türkiye continues with its largest int’l winter military exercise

Representatives from 17 countries take part in 'Winter Exercise-2023' in eastern Kars province which will end on Feb. 2

17:10 . 25/01/2023 Çarşamba
AA
Türkiye is currently conducting a large-scale international winter military drill in the Sarikamis district of eastern Kars province.


The 'Winter Exercise-2023 -- started on Jan. 18, hosts participants from 17 countries, including Azerbaijan, Germany, and the UK.


The exercise aims to ensure cooperation and coordination in a joint operation, to test the performance of weapons and vehicles and the combat capabilities, including shooting in severe cold, and to improve the training level of the troops on key subjects such as deployment, quartering, food servicing in winter conditions.


Tank troops, artillery batteries, mortar teams, as well as sniper teams, special forces command personnel, commandos and helicopters, take part in the exercise.


During the exercise, offensive, air attack operations, air transport and logistics support activities are carried out.


Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and commanders are expected to attend the 'distinguished observer day' of the exercise, which will end on Feb. 2.


