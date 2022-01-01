News
Türkiye detains 3 FETÖ suspects trying to escape abroad
Suspects held in Aydin province, says security source
AA  Friday 10:45, 28 October 2022
File photo

File photo

Three suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) were detained in western Türkiye as they attempted to escape abroad, a security source said late Thursday.

Acting on a tip, police in Kusadasi district in Aydin province launched an operation to nab the suspects, who were spotted getting out of a car and taking down a small boat and boat engine.

They were nabbed by security forces at the scene, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Police also seized fake IDs during the operation.

It was later determined that the suspects were processed for being members of the FETÖ terrorist organization, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye, with a ban on leaving the country.

FETÖ and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup in Türkiye of July 15, 2016 in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded. Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.


#Türkiye
#Aydın
#FETÖ
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Türkiye detains 3 FETÖ suspects trying to escape abroad

yeniSafak

Over 530,000 people voluntarily returned to safe zones in Syria: Erdogan

yeniSafak

Greece’s Turkish minority remembers its heroes of WWII

yeniSafak

Two new COVID-19 strains identified in UK

yeniSafak

Trump lauds Musk's purchase of Twitter, says it is now in 'sane hands'

yeniSafak

Far-right wants to profit from energy crisis, says German domestic intelligence agency