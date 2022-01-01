News
Türkiye doesn't favor weakening of Europe as continent: FM
With its balanced, active, and conscientious foreign policy, Türkiye has gone from regional actor to global power, says Mevlut Cavusoglu
AA  Monday 14:21, 31 October 2022
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Stressing that the international system is currently facing unprecedented challenges, the nation’s top diplomat on Monday underlined that Türkiye does not favor the weakening of Europe.

Speaking at an event at Akdeniz University in the Turkish resort city of Antalya, Mevlut Cavusoglu noted that the international system is going through radical changes, adding that Türkiye has gone from being a regional actor to a global power with its balanced, active, and conscientious foreign policy.

"The weakening of Europe as a continent is not in our favor, it is also against our economic interests. It is important for all of us in terms of Europe's stability," he emphasized.

Pointing to Türkiye's "leading position" in the world with its active mediator role, Cavusoglu cited its productive work in the Russia-Ukraine war and Kosovo-Serbia dispute, and in countries all over the world, including Somalia, the Philippines, Palestine, and Venezuela.

Türkiye is both a European country and Asian country, the foreign minister stressed, adding that Ankara has shifted its attention to Europe as a continent going through a difficult period.

"Therefore, it is inevitable for us to attach importance to Europe, which we are a part of, when it needs us. This should not only be perceived as Türkiye's (ongoing candidacy for) membership in the EU. Europe is not just the EU, we’re talking about a greater Europe," he said.

Adding that Türkiye, as a regional and global actor, is part of Europe and needs to help overcome crises on the continent, he said: "Let's not hope for the weakening of Europe."

#Türkiye
#Mevlut Cavusoglu
#Europe
