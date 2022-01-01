Türkiye doubles its target to reduce carbon emissions to 41%
Türkiye also officially announces bid to host UN climate summit COP31 in 2026
Under Türkiye’s updated plan to help tackle climate change, it has nearly doubled the key metric of its nationally determined contribution (NDC) target to 41%, the country's environment minister announced on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where he went to attend the COP27 UN climate change summit, Murat Kurum announced the update to Türkiye's targets for the year 2030.
From an aim of reducing carbon emissions by 21%, "we're making a commitment almost twice that," said Kurum, with a new target of a 41% reduction.
Kurum also said that Türkiye has officially submitted its bid to host the UN climate summit COP31 in 2026.
