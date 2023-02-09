|
News

Türkiye earthquakes very large, powerful: United States Geological Survey

2 of most powerful earthquakes in history recently occurred in Türkiye, USGS data shows

10:33 . 9/02/2023
AA
File photo

File photo

Recent earthquakes that jolted southeastern Türkiye were very large and powerful, according to data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) on Wednesday.

At least 9,057 people were killed and 52,979 injured after the two 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes shook the Pazarcık and Elbistan districts Monday in the province of Kahramanmaras.


The most powerful earthquake in history shook Chile in 1960 at a magnitude of 9.5.


Next powerful rattled the US state of Alaska four years later with 9.1-magnitude.


Japan’s Tohoku was shaken in 2011 with a quake measuring 9 on the Richter scale.


The earthquakes that shook Türkiye this week were high on the list.


A total of 6,444 buildings were destroyed in the Kahramanmaras-centered quakes that struck 10 provinces, affecting 13 million people.


Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors in the space of less than 10 hours.


More than 98,150 search and rescue personnel are currently conducting operations.



