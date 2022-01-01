Türkiye expects Finland, Sweden to keep terrorist groups from operating on their soil: Official

Praising Finland’s firm commitment to the trilateral memorandum of understanding it signed at NATO's June summit in Madrid which stipulates that Finland and Sweden will not provide support to the YPG/PYD, the PKK terrorist group's Syrian offshoot, or the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind a defeated 2016 coup in Türkiye, Sentop also expressed appreciation for the new Swedish government’s pledge that it would pursue a similar policy.