Türkiye expects 'responsible attitude' from Twitter in wake of deadly earthquake

It is critical in such an emergency for Twitter to pay special attention to disinformation, misinformation efforts on platform, Communications Director says

11:15 . 6/02/2023 Monday
AA
Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun

Türkiye expects the social media Twitter platform to show a "responsible attitude" in wake of a deadly earthquake that hit the country's southern region, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Monday.


"It is critical in such an emergency for Twitter to pay special attention to disinformation and misinformation efforts on the platform.


"This can cost lives and slow down our efforts. We expect a responsible attitude on the part of Twitter. @elonmusk," Altun said on Twitter.


Altun's remarks came after at least 284 people were killed and 2,323 others injured in 10 provinces after a strong earthquake jolted southern Türkiye on Monday morning.


Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcik district in Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras. The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).


Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis provinces were heavily affected by the quake.

