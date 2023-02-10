|
Türkiye extends mandate of naval forces' mission in Gulf of Aden

Turkish Parliament extends mission of Turkish Navy in Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea and adjacent seas for 1 year to halt piracy

09:49 . 10/02/2023 Friday
AA
Türkiye’s Parliament approved a motion on the extension of the mandate of the Turkish Armed Forces naval elements in the Gulf of Aden, offshore and off the coast of Somalia, the Arabian Sea and adjacent regions for one more year as of Friday.

The motion recalled that UN Security Council resolutions were taken against piracy and armed robbery in the areas in 2008-2021.


In this context, it said that on Feb. 10, 2009, the Turkish Parliament allowed the Turkish Armed Forces to work in the region for one year and the one-year authorization period has been extended 13 times so far.


Noting that Ankara attaches importance to the development of international cooperation in the fight against piracy and armed robbery, the motion said that Türkiye has supported the efforts in this field from the very beginning and actively participated in the activities within the UN, NATO, the European Union and the International Maritime Organization.


The Gulf of Aden, near Yemen and close to the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the world's fourth-biggest chokepoint for oil transit, is a strategic energy route for Mideast crude oil.


The Arabian Sea and the nation of Somalia are adjacent to the gulf and the strait.


