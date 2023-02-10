|
News

Türkiye facing one of greatest disasters in its history, says Erdogan

Deadly quakes cause 'serious' damage in 10 provinces, Recep Tayyip Erdogan says

16:40 . 10/02/2023 Friday
AA
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The history of Türkiye is challenged by one of the biggest disasters, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday over Monday's deadly quakes in the country's southern region.

"As a nation, we are facing one of the greatest disasters in our history," Erdogan said while inspecting search and rescue efforts in the Adiyaman province, where he met quake victims.


He added that "serious" destructions occurred in 10 provinces.


Erdogan said that at least 18,991 people were killed and 75,523 others injured since two earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, hit southern Türkiye on Monday.


The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.


Erdogan has pledged to rebuild the quake-hit southern region as part of a one-year plan.


"We will ensure that our citizens who do not wish to stay in tents can move to residences and we will pay their rent for one year," he said.


Also, the president called on citizens not to give credit to those who abuse unity and solidarity at a time like this.


Later, he will visit Malatya to meet with earthquake victims.

#Türkiye
#Recep Tayyip Erdogan
#Adiyaman
2 hours ago
default-profile-img
Türkiye facing one of greatest disasters in its history, says Erdogan
Putin thanks Russian diplomats for thwarting West's plans to isolate Russia
French rescue team in search of survivors in quake-hit Türkiye
Bosnian rescuers save eight people in quake-hit Türkiye
Death toll from devastating earthquakes climbs to 3,384 in Syria
Thousands of Palestinians pray for quake victims in Türkiye, Syria
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.