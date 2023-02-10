Türkiye facing one of greatest disasters in its history, says Erdogan

The history of Türkiye is challenged by one of the biggest disasters, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday over Monday's deadly quakes in the country's southern region.

"As a nation, we are facing one of the greatest disasters in our history," Erdogan said while inspecting search and rescue efforts in the Adiyaman province, where he met quake victims.





He added that "serious" destructions occurred in 10 provinces.





Erdogan said that at least 18,991 people were killed and 75,523 others injured since two earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, hit southern Türkiye on Monday.





The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.





Erdogan has pledged to rebuild the quake-hit southern region as part of a one-year plan.





"We will ensure that our citizens who do not wish to stay in tents can move to residences and we will pay their rent for one year," he said.





Also, the president called on citizens not to give credit to those who abuse unity and solidarity at a time like this.



