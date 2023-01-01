|
Türkiye fighting communication and media imperialism: Official

We strive to be the voice of oppressed societies, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun says

15:10 . 20/01/2023 Cuma
Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun

Türkiye is trying to oppose communication and media imperialism with its own means, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Friday.


"We, as Türkiye, are trying to carry out the struggle for justice in the field of communication as well, which our president (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) is leading, by saying that a fairer world is possible and that the world is bigger than five.


"We are trying to oppose communication imperialism with our own means," Altun said at the Türkiye Alumni Forum in Istanbul, referring to Türkiye's global media networks.


"We strive to be the voice of oppressed societies ... with the efforts of many institutions, especially Anadolu Agency and TRT, through the international news networks we have created, and with the effort of our private sector," he added.


Altun said Türkiye also makes efforts to break injustice against western hegemony in production of entertainment content, one of the most important areas of the media.


The communications director stressed that with the transformation in communication technologies, disinformation replaces information, which leads to "disinformation wars" at the national and global level.


"We have seen this in the war that is going on right next to us, the parties prefer to explain themselves to the international public in a way, not through information, but through disinformation ... they see disinformation as a strategic communication tool," Altun said.

Türkiye fighting communication and media imperialism: Official
