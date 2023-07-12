|
Türkiye, Greece agree to activate multiple communication channels

Turkish President Erdogan, Greek Premier Mitsotakis agree for High-Level Cooperation Council meeting to be held in Thessaloniki, Greece this fall

Türkiye and Greece agreed on Wednesday to activate multiple channels of communication between them, the Turkish Communications Directorate announced.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on the margins of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

"The meeting took place in a good atmosphere," the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement on Twitter.

"President Erdogan and Mr. Mitsotakis agreed that it is to the benefit of both countries that the positive climate formed in bilateral relations over recent months has continuity and consistency."

The sides reached an agreement to build on this positive momentum and launch communication channels between the two counrtries in the upcoming period, it added.

Erdogan and Mitsotakis agreed for a meeting of the Türkiye-Greece High-Level Cooperation Council to be held in Thessaloniki, Greece this fall.

"In addition, they tasked the two Foreign Ministers to guide the process and report on progress," the statement added.

The two leaders emphasized their desire for more frequent communication at all levels, with the aim of building a climate of trust and creating the necessary circumstances for improving Türkiye-Greece relations, it said.​​​​​​​

