Türkiye’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Türkiye’s foreign minister on Wednesday inaugurated the new Turkish honorary consulate in Shymkent, southern Kazakhstan.
"We are preparing the Turkic world for the future with all of our efforts. We can cross any hurdles if we stand united. Because in unity there is strength," Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the consulate’s opening.
Hailing the "brotherly" relations between Türkiye and Kazakhstan, Cavusoglu said the two countries have elevated relations to the level of "improved strategic partnership.”
He said the two countries are striving to boost economic ties, adding: "Our target now is to reach $10 billion. We have reached $5 billion. Our investments also exceeded $4.5 billion."
Noting the great role and contribution of Turkish companies in the development of the country’s Turkestan region, Cavusoglu said that they will open a consulate in Turkestan as well.
Türkiye's Honorary Consulate in Shymkent, Kazakhstan’s third-largest city by population, will strengthen ties between the peoples of the two countries, he said.
Cavusoglu also urged Kazakhstan to be vigilant towards the threat of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) – the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye – saying: "The FETO terror organization is not only a threat to Türkiye but to all countries where it is present."
While in Central Asia, Cavusoglu on Thursday is also due to attend an Organization of Turkic States Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Türkiye inaugurates new consulate in southern Kazakhstan
Fall foliage creates stunning landscapes in northwestern Türkiye
UK premier ‘regrets’ appointing minister who resigned over bullying claims
IMF reaches initial agreement with Bangladesh to provide $4.5B loan
Outgoing DefMin warns of rising extremism in Israel
Spain's Iberdrola to invest €47B in energy transition over next three years