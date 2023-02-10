Türkiye 'incredibly resilient' in face of devastating earthquakes: US aid worker

Türkiye is an "incredibly resilient" country in the face of the devastating earthquakes that occurred this week, a US aid worker said Thursday.

"It's certainly widespread devastation. This country is incredibly resilient. The people that we've come across are very thankful that we're here," said John Morrison, who is with the Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team.





Morrison is currently in Adiyaman, one of the 10 provinces that were hit by two powerful earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaras on Monday.





"We are optimistic that if there are people trapped in the rubble here in Adiyaman, where we are right now, we will find them," he said during an interview with NBC News.





Morrison said his team is trying to locate survivors with technical search elements such as cameras and listening devices as well as search canines.





"If we do find people trapped in the rubble, no matter how long it takes, we'll certainly work as hard as we can to get those people out," he added.





President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan praised Morrison for his efforts to rescue trapped people.





"The U.S. is looking to support Türkiye in every way we can in the aftermath of the terrible earthquakes. Grateful to John and all the American search and rescue and aid workers who are on the ground undertaking lifesaving work right now," Sullivan said on Twitter.



