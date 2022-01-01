News
Türkiye launches new anti-terror operation in east
485 security personnel taking part in Operation Eren Abluka-38 in Elazig province, says Interior Ministry
AA  Friday 13:19, 23 September 2022
File photo

File photo

Turkish security forces on Friday launched another counter-terrorism operation in the country's east, the Interior Ministry said.

The operation, called the Eren Abluka-38 (Elazig-Aricak) Martyr Gendarmerie Private Cem Havale Operation, started in the province of Elazig with 485 security personnel, said a ministry statement.

The operation aims to completely eliminate terrorism in the country, it added.

Türkiye initiated Eren operations last year, naming them after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group on Aug. 11, 2017.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

#PKK
#Türkiye
#terror
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Türkiye launches new anti-terror operation in east

yeniSafak

At least 21 suspected terrorists nabbed in northwestern Türkiye

yeniSafak

Turkish Airlines named top carrier in Europe

yeniSafak

At least 26 dead in Iran as protests continue

yeniSafak

UN-mandated inquiry team says war crimes committed in Ukraine

yeniSafak

Saudi Arabia marks 92nd National Day