Türkiye launches new anti-terror operation in east
485 security personnel taking part in Operation Eren Abluka-38 in Elazig province, says Interior Ministry
AA Friday 13:19, 23 September 2022
File photo
#PKK
#Türkiye
#terror
File photo
Turkish security forces on Friday launched another counter-terrorism operation in the country's east, the Interior Ministry said.
The operation, called the Eren Abluka-38 (Elazig-Aricak) Martyr Gendarmerie Private Cem Havale Operation, started in the province of Elazig with 485 security personnel, said a ministry statement.
The operation aims to completely eliminate terrorism in the country, it added.
Türkiye initiated Eren operations last year, naming them after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group on Aug. 11, 2017.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.
Türkiye launches new anti-terror operation in east
At least 21 suspected terrorists nabbed in northwestern Türkiye
Turkish Airlines named top carrier in Europe
At least 26 dead in Iran as protests continue
UN-mandated inquiry team says war crimes committed in Ukraine
Saudi Arabia marks 92nd National Day
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.