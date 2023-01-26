|
Türkiye launches new anti-terror operation in east

480 security personnel taking part in new offensive in Van province, says Interior Ministry

Turkish security forces on Thursday launched another counter-terrorism operation in the country's east, the Interior Ministry said.


The operation, called the Eren Abluka Autumn Winter-25 (Van/Catak - Acarlar) Martyr Gendarmerie Lieutenant Mahmut Top, started in the province of Van with 480 security personnel, said a ministry statement.


The operation aims to eliminate terrorism in the country, it added.


Türkiye initiated Eren operations in January 2021, naming them after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group on Aug. 11, 2017.


In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

