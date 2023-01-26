Türkiye launches new anti-terror operation in east

Turkish security forces on Thursday launched another counter-terrorism operation in the country's east, the Interior Ministry said.





The operation, called the Eren Abluka Autumn Winter-25 (Van/Catak - Acarlar) Martyr Gendarmerie Lieutenant Mahmut Top, started in the province of Van with 480 security personnel, said a ministry statement.





The operation aims to eliminate terrorism in the country, it added.





Türkiye initiated Eren operations in January 2021, naming them after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group on Aug. 11, 2017.



