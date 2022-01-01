Türkiye marks 39th anniversary of Northern Cypriot state

File photo
Türkiye has extended congratulations to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on its anniversary, as it was founded 39 years ago on Tuesday
"We will continue to provide the strongest support for the flag of the crescent and star to fly above the lands of the TRNC forever, and to defend the just cause of the Turkish Cypriots on the field and at the (negotiating) table," Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Twitter.
Also marking the anniversary, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Twitter that Türkiye always stands with the TRNC in its righteous struggle.
"We celebrate the anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which 39 years ago trumpeted to the whole world that it is an independent state, and congratulate our Turkish Cypriot brothers on their Republic Day. Türkiye will always continue to stand by its brothers in their just struggles," the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.
The secretary general of the Organization of Turkic States also extended sincere congratulations to the TRNC, which last week at a summit was given observer status within the group.
“At our Samarkand (Uzbekistan) Summit, the year 2023 was declared the Year of the Rise of Turkic Civilization," said Kubanychbek Omuraliev in a statement.
Speaking on behalf of the Organization of Turkic States, he added: “I would like to emphasize that, during this meaningful period for the Turkic World, we will continue to work with our Member and Observer States for peace, stability and development both in our region and beyond in 2023.”
The TRNC was established on Nov. 15, 1983, almost a decade after Türkiye’s Cyprus Peace Operation on the island, which stopped persecution and violence against Turkish Cypriots by ultra-nationalist Greek Cypriots.
Türkiye is a guarantor country for the TRNC.
