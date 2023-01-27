|
Türkiye marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Ankara commemorates with respect millions of people, 'systematically murdered by Nazi regime and its collaborators,' says Foreign Ministry

Türkiye on Friday commemorated the millions of people who were "systematically murdered by the Nazi regime and its collaborators" in the Holocaust.


"On the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we commemorate with respect millions of Jews, Roma people, disabled persons as well as all targeted groups, who were systematically murdered by the Nazi regime and its collaborators," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.


Honoring the memories of the Turkish diplomats who extended a helping hand to victims fleeing the atrocities, the statement said: "Türkiye, which embraced many Jews fleeing the Nazi atrocities during the Second World War, continues to be a safe haven for millions of people who have been persecuted in different parts of the world today."


Emphasizing the importance of taking necessary measures to prevent the increasing "danger of racism, xenophobia, anti-Islam, and anti-Semitism," it said: "With this understanding, we actively take part in and contribute to the work of international organizations in this field, particularly the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance."


The Foreign Ministry added that Türkiye will continue its efforts to prevent "anti-Semitism, xenophobia, racism, anti-Islam and all forms of intolerance" with a determination to back international cooperation in the fight against hate-based speech and crimes.


In this framework, the International Institute for Genocide and Crimes Against Humanity at Istanbul University hosted this year’s commemoration ceremony on Friday, it added.


Jan. 27 is designated by the UN as the Holocaust Remembrance Day.

