|
News

Türkiye nabs 2 for trying to illegally cross to Greece

Meanwhile, a senior Daesh/ISIS terror suspect was arrested by security forces in Türkiye’s southeastern province of Gaziantep on Saturday

2:34 . 22/01/2023 Sunday
AA
File photo

File photo

At least two people were nabbed by Turkish border guards as they tried to illegally cross to Greece, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday. “In the investigation, it was determined that one of the arrested persons was a member of the al-Qaeda terrorist group,” a ministry statement said.

Meanwhile, a senior Daesh/ISIS terror suspect was arrested by security forces in Türkiye’s southeastern province of Gaziantep on Saturday. The terrorist, identified only by the initials H.A, was the terror group’s so-called "Raqqa security emir" and "governor of Nineveh," according to a statement by the provincial police. In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group. It has since been attacked by the terror group several times, with 315 people killed and hundreds injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

#Daesh/ISIS
#Greece
#Türkiye
7 hours ago
default-profile-img
Türkiye nabs 2 for trying to illegally cross to Greece
‘Provocative Islamophobic act’: Pakistan condemns Quran burning in Sweden
Türkiye condemns Sweden for allowing demonstration by supporters of PKK terror group
Sweden must ‘immediately act’ to prevent ‘hatred-filled provocations’ against Türkiye, Islam
Protest in Sweden against provocation of PKK/YPG supporters
Russian Muslims 'outraged' by Quran burning in Sweden
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.