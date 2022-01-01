Türkiye names new ambassadors, representatives to its missions abroad

In addition, Mustafa Kapucu was posted as ambassador to Astana, Kazakhstan; Halil Ibrahim Akca to Brasilia, Brazil; Fatih Ak to Kampala, Uganda; Hicabi Kirlangic to Tehran, Iran; Ozgur Kivanc Altan to Bucharest, Romania; Mesut Koc to Cotonou, Benin; Talip Kucukcan to Jakarta, Indonesia; Esra Demir to Ottawa, Canada; Metin Feyzioglu to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus; Mehmet Raif Karaca to the Republic of Congo; Ibrahim Mete Yagli to Mogadishu, Somalia; Muhammet Hekimoglu to Muscat, Oman; and Ahmet Idem Akay to Botswana.