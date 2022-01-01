Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 10 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria
Terrorists targeted in areas of Türkiye’s anti-terror operations, says National Defense Ministry
AA Wednesday 16:55, 28 September 2022
File photo
#Türkiye
#YPG/PKK
#terrorists
#Syria
File photo
Turkish security forces “neutralized” 10 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The terrorists, who were plotting an attack, were targeted in the areas of Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Peace Spring.
Turkish authorities use the term “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.
Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 10 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria
EU proposes new liability rules for makers of high-tech devices
Missile attack hits Baghdad’s Green Zone
'Sabotage cannot be ruled out' over Nord Stream pipeline leaks: Finnish FM
Heads of 4 Ukrainian separatist regions to appeal to Putin on joining Russia
EU says situation in West Bank ‘very fragile’ amid Israeli raids
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.