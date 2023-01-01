|
Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 11 YPG/PKK terrorists after rockets fired into border area with Syria

Turkish forces retaliated as part of right to self-defense, says Turkish Defense Ministry

10:05 . 21/01/2023 Saturday
AA
File photo

Turkish forces on Friday “neutralized” 11 YPG/PKK terrorists after the terror group fired rockets into the Türkiye-Syria border area, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.


“PKK/YPG terrorists carried out a multi-barrel rocket attack from Tel Rifat to the responsibility area of our Oncupinar Border Post. While there was no damage/loss in our units, the terrorist targets were hit strongly within the scope of self-defense,” the ministry said in a written statement.


Any attack by the terrorists will not remain unanswered, it reiterated.


The statement came shortly after the governor’s office of Türkiye’s southern Kilis province said eight multi-barrel rocket launchers fired by YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria landed in the Oncupinar border crossing area in Kilis near the border with Syria.


In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terror group’s Syrian offshoot.

