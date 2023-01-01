Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 11 YPG/PKK terrorists after rockets fired into border area with Syria

Turkish forces on Friday “neutralized” 11 YPG/PKK terrorists after the terror group fired rockets into the Türkiye-Syria border area, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.





“PKK/YPG terrorists carried out a multi-barrel rocket attack from Tel Rifat to the responsibility area of our Oncupinar Border Post. While there was no damage/loss in our units, the terrorist targets were hit strongly within the scope of self-defense,” the ministry said in a written statement.





Any attack by the terrorists will not remain unanswered, it reiterated.





The statement came shortly after the governor’s office of Türkiye’s southern Kilis province said eight multi-barrel rocket launchers fired by YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria landed in the Oncupinar border crossing area in Kilis near the border with Syria.



