News
Türkiye 'neutralizes' 18 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria
Terrorists targeted in Operation Euphrates Shield zone, says National Defense Ministry
AA  Friday 16:02, 07 October 2022
File photo

File photo

Turkish forces “neutralized” 18 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, the Turkish ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

#Türkiye
#Syria
#YPG/PKK
#terrorists
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Türkiye 'neutralizes' 18 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

yeniSafak

UK opens new oil, gas licensing round for 898 exploration blocks in North Sea

yeniSafak

Top Belgian diplomat cuts hair in solidarity with protesters in Iran

yeniSafak

Death toll in Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 11

yeniSafak

Top Russian diplomat slams Ukrainian president's call to launch preemptive strikes on Russia

yeniSafak

Greek premier lacks knowledge of protocol rules, says Erdogan