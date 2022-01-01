News
Türkiye 'neutralizes' 2 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria
Terrorists were planning attack on Operation Peace Spring zone, says National Defense Ministry
AA  Monday 13:02, 26 September 2022
File photo

File photo

Turkish security forces “neutralized” two YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The terrorists were planning an attack on the Operation Peace Spring zone, according to a ministry statement.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

#Türkiye
#PKK
#Terrorists
#Syria
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Türkiye 'neutralizes' 2 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

yeniSafak

Türkiye condemns raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque complex

yeniSafak

US: Snowden's new Russian citizenship could expose him to conscription

yeniSafak

Poland slams EU chief over remarks on Italy's right-wing election win

yeniSafak

Hungary says West in favor of Russia-Ukraine war

yeniSafak

US urges Greece, Türkiye to 'work together' for regional peace