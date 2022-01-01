Türkiye 'neutralizes' 2 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria
Terrorists were planning attack on Operation Peace Spring zone, says National Defense Ministry
Turkish security forces “neutralized” two YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Monday.
The terrorists were planning an attack on the Operation Peace Spring zone, according to a ministry statement.
Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.
