Türkiye 'neutralizes' 2 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria
Terrorists targeted in Operation Peace Spring zone, says National Defense Ministry
AA Sunday 14:55, 06 November 2022
Turkish forces “neutralized” two YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Peace Spring zone, the ministry said in a statement.
Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, or were killed or captured.
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.
