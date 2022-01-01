News
Türkiye 'neutralizes' 23 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Terrorists targeted in air operation in Asos region, says National Defense Ministry
AA  Sunday 16:56, 02 October 2022
File photo

File photo

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 23 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The terrorists were neutralized in an airstrike in northern Iraq’s Asos region, the ministry said on Twitter, also posting footage of the operation.

Turkish authorities use the word “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Türkiye's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Türkiye

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

#Türkiye
#Iraq
#Terrorists
#PKK
