Türkiye 'neutralizes' 23 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Terrorists targeted in air operation in Asos region, says National Defense Ministry
AA Sunday 16:56, 02 October 2022
File photo
#Türkiye
#Iraq
#Terrorists
#PKK
File photo
Turkish security forces "neutralized" 23 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
The terrorists were neutralized in an airstrike in northern Iraq’s Asos region, the ministry said on Twitter, also posting footage of the operation.
Turkish authorities use the word “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.
The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Türkiye's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Türkiye
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.
Türkiye 'neutralizes' 23 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Damaged monastery Ukraine's Donetsek following Russian troop withdrawal
British interior minister complains of ‘low-skilled’ migrants coming to UK
Israel’s Netanyahu slams possible maritime deal with Lebanon
Turkish relief agency sets up housing facility for Pakistani flood victims
Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 2 terrorists in northern Syria
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.