Türkiye 'neutralizes' six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

File photo
Turkish security forces “neutralized” six PKK terrorists across the border in northern Iraq, authorities said on Wednesday.
Two of the terrorists were targeted by the Turkish military and intelligence forces in Iraq’s Gara region, according to the National Defense Ministry.
Four more were targeted by the Turkish military in Iraq’s Hakurk region and the Operation Claw-Lock zone, it added.
Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.
Ankara has been carrying out anti-terror offensives in northern Iraq to root out terrorists who hide out in these areas and plot cross-border attacks on Türkiye.
Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK’s hideouts in Iraq’s northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions, near the Turkish border.
It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, launched in 2020.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.
