Türkiye 'neutralizes' three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.





The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone by fire-support vehicles, the ministry said in a statement.





"We continue to raze the terrorists' dens to the ground in Zap (region)," it added.





Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.





PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye.





Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year in April to target the terrorist group PKK's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.





It was preceded by two operations – Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle – launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.



