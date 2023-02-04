|
News

Türkiye 'neutralizes' three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Türkiye determined to eradicate terrorism at its source, says National Defense Ministry

15:13 . 4/02/2023 Saturday
AA
File photo

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.


The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the ministry said in a statement.


"We are determined to eradicate terrorism at its source," it added.


Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.


PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye.


Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year in April to target the terrorist group PKK's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.


It was preceded by two operations – Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle – launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.


In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

#Turkish security forces
#PKK terrorists
#northern Iraq
