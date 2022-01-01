News
Türkiye 'neutralizes' two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Terrorists targeted in Hakurk region, says Ministry of National Defense
AA  Monday 11:33, 31 October 2022
File photo

File photo

At least two PKK terrorists have been "neutralized" by Turkish security forces in northern Iraq, Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense said on Monday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Hakurk region, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plan terrorist attacks in Türkiye from across the border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara, as well as the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

#Turkish security forces
#neutralize
#PKK terrorists
#northern Iraq
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Türkiye 'neutralizes' two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

yeniSafak

Ukrainians hide in bunkers as fighting rages in east

yeniSafak

European leaders celebrate Lula’s victory in Brazil election

yeniSafak

Erdogan condemns 'vile, treacherous' attack in Somalia

yeniSafak

Ghana is in economic crisis, admits President Akufo-Addo

yeniSafak

Warsaw, Seoul sign pact to build nuclear plant in Poland