Türkiye ready to make contribution to Kosovo, Serbia dialogue process, says Erdogan

Türkiye is ready to lend support to the dialogue process between Kosovo and Serbia for regional peace if requested, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.





"Türkiye is ready to provide all kinds of support for the peace and stability of our region and to make the necessary contribution if requested by the parties," Erdogan said at a news conference with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Istanbul.





"We hope that the dialogue process with Serbia will result in a way that ensures the region's lasting peace and stability," he said.





Türkiye continued joint efforts to ensure that Kosovo reaches the position it deserves in the international arena, Erdogan said, adding: "In this regard, we support Kosovo's vision to join NATO, the Council of Europe, and the EU."





Besides political relations, Erdogan said they discussed what Türkiye and Kosovo can do in the fields of economy, trade, energy, defense industry and the fight against terrorism.





Referring to the group behind the 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye, Erdogan said: "I asked my dear friend to make additional efforts to increase our solidarity against Fetullah Terrorist Organization's (FETO) activities in Kosovo."





About economic relations, Erdogan said with the free trade agreement that entered into force in 2019, the two countries achieved a positive momentum in the bilateral trade volume.





"As the country with the highest exports to Kosovo, we must increase this figure to €1 billion," he added.





Türkiye recognized Kosovo on Feb. 18, 2008, the very first day following the declaration of independence.





The Balkans is a priority for Türkiye, not only for political, economic and geographical reasons, but also for its historical, cultural and human ties with the region.





Kurti, for his part, said Pristina will always be grateful to Türkiye for its role in NATO's intervention in Kosovo in 1999.





"This intervention stopped the genocide against the people of Kosovo and was important for the foundation of the country and maintaining peace," he said.





The prime minister thanked Erdogan for Türkiye's support to Kosovo's EU and NATO membership processes.





Turning to economic ties, Kurti said: "Türkiye is one of our important economic and trade partners. Of course, this makes us happy, but that should not be enough for us. We can use our current cooperation to reach higher potentials."













- Kosovo-Serbia dialogue process





The EU requires Kosovo and Serbia to reach a final agreement that can resolve issues between the two countries for progress in the integration process.





Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, with most UN member states including the US, the UK, France, Germany and Türkiye recognizing it as a separate autonomous country from its neighbor. But Belgrade continues to regard it as its territory.





Lately, the parties have been negotiating what is popularly known as the Franco-German proposal, supported by the US and all EU members.





Serbian President Aleksander Vucic said in October that Germany and France offered to expedite Serbia’s EU membership process if it recognized Kosovo’s independence and allow it to become a member of international organizations.





According to the proposal leaked to the media, Kosovo should allow the establishment of the Union of Serbian Municipalities in the north where Serbs mostly live.





EU officials hope negotiations on the plan will be completed in the spring.



