Türkiye remembers victims of Azerbaijan's Black January massacre

Türkiye on Friday commemorated the 33rd anniversary of Azerbaijan's Black January tragedy, a violent crackdown on people in the capital Baku during the dissolution of Soviet Union.





"I commemorate our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence of brotherly Azerbaijan 33 years ago. May the souls of our heroes, whose pain still burns our hearts, rest in peace," Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Twitter.





Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop also marked the day, describing it as Türkiye's "common pain" with Azerbaijan.





"I commemorate with mercy the martyrs of '20 Yanvar,' who were martyred for the independence of brother Azerbaijan, which was tried to be condemned to captivity and occupation," Sentop said on Twitter, referring to the date of the massacre.





The National Defense Ministry also commemorated people who were killed in the massacre known as Black January.





"We have not forgotten, we will not forget ... As 'one nation, two states,' we will continue to be one and together with our Azerbaijani Turk brothers," the ministry said in a statement.





Seen as the rebirth of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Black January witnessed the massacre of at least 147 people on Jan. 20, 1990.



