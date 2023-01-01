|
News

Türkiye remembers victims of Azerbaijan's Black January massacre

At least 147 civilians killed in Baku by Soviet army on Jan. 20, 1990

9:52 . 21/01/2023 Cumartesi
AA
File photo

File photo

Türkiye on Friday commemorated the 33rd anniversary of Azerbaijan's Black January tragedy, a violent crackdown on people in the capital Baku during the dissolution of Soviet Union.


"I commemorate our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence of brotherly Azerbaijan 33 years ago. May the souls of our heroes, whose pain still burns our hearts, rest in peace," Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Twitter.


Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop also marked the day, describing it as Türkiye's "common pain" with Azerbaijan.


"I commemorate with mercy the martyrs of '20 Yanvar,' who were martyred for the independence of brother Azerbaijan, which was tried to be condemned to captivity and occupation," Sentop said on Twitter, referring to the date of the massacre.


The National Defense Ministry also commemorated people who were killed in the massacre known as Black January.


"We have not forgotten, we will not forget ... As 'one nation, two states,' we will continue to be one and together with our Azerbaijani Turk brothers," the ministry said in a statement.


Seen as the rebirth of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Black January witnessed the massacre of at least 147 people on Jan. 20, 1990.


The tragic events surrounding Black January are remembered by Azerbaijan every year on Jan. 20.

#Türkiye
#victims
#Azerbaijan
#Black January
#massacre
11 saat önce
default-profile-img
Türkiye remembers victims of Azerbaijan's Black January massacre
Albayrak Group’s vision for new Gambian port promises ‘win-win’ megaproject
Türkiye strongly condemns 'vile attack' on Quran in Sweden
Tunisian military court jails five former lawmakers: Lawyer
Israeli government to discuss settlement policy in West Bank amid divisions
In absence of snow, endangered lapwings linger in eastern Türkiye
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.