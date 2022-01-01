Türkiye rescues 118 irregular migrants after illegal Greek pushback

File photo
Coast Guard units in Türkiye’s western Mugla province rescued 118 irregular migrants after Greek authorities pushed them into Turkish territorial waters Tuesday.
Turkish Coast Guard units rescued a total of 45 migrants off the coast of Marmaris on three boats, according to the Coast Guard Command.
Moreover, after receiving information that there was a group of irregular migrants on two rubber boats and a lifeboat off the coast of Datca district in Mugla, teams were dispatched to the area and 73 migrants were rescued.
A human smuggler, who arranged their dangerous journey, was on one of the boats and Turkish authorities arrested him later.
All of the migrants were transferred to provincial migration offices, while security forces also detained two suspects for human smuggling.
Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.
Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.
Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.
