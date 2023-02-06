Türkiye revises magnitude of Monday's earthquake upwards to 7.7

Officials revised upwards from 7.4 to 7.7 the magnitude of the deadly earthquake that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday morning.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) revised the magnitude of the earthquake that struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcik district in Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras after detailed seismological analysis. The quake took place at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).





The death toll from the quake also rose to 912, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, adding that 5,385 others were injured.





AFAD said in a statement that 78 aftershocks followed the earthquake.





The adjacent provinces of Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis provinces were heavily affected by the quake.





After the earthquake jolted Türkiye, condolences and offers of help poured in from countries around the world.







