Türkiye, Romania discuss migration, cross-border crimes

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and his Romanian counterpart Lucian Bode on Tuesday discussed migration, cross-border crimes, border protection and police cooperation.





Hosting Bode in the capital Ankara, Soylu said the two countries sincere friendship and cooperation in the fight against terrorism, cross-border crimes, immigration, and drugs set an example for other countries.





"We constantly maintain a relationship befitting the 145th anniversary of our diplomatic relations," Soylu said.





Noting that Türkiye and Romania are together on many international and regional platforms, Soylu said: "Moreover, Romania is one of the countries that did not leave us alone in our journey to the EU. Our short-term goal is to achieve $10 billion in trade."





Bode, for his part, said agenda items range from illegal migration to the protection of borders, as well as police cooperation and emergency response issues and also ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.



