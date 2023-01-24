|
Türkiye, Romania discuss migration, cross-border crimes

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu hosts his Romanian counterpart Lucian Bode in capital Ankara to discuss bilateral issues

12:44 . 24/01/2023 Salı
AA
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu (R) receives his Romanian counterpart Lucian Bode (L) at the Interior Ministry building in Ankara, Türkiye on January 24, 2023.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu (R) receives his Romanian counterpart Lucian Bode (L) at the Interior Ministry building in Ankara, Türkiye on January 24, 2023.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and his Romanian counterpart Lucian Bode on Tuesday discussed migration, cross-border crimes, border protection and police cooperation.


Hosting Bode in the capital Ankara, Soylu said the two countries sincere friendship and cooperation in the fight against terrorism, cross-border crimes, immigration, and drugs set an example for other countries.


"We constantly maintain a relationship befitting the 145th anniversary of our diplomatic relations," Soylu said.


Noting that Türkiye and Romania are together on many international and regional platforms, Soylu said: "Moreover, Romania is one of the countries that did not leave us alone in our journey to the EU. Our short-term goal is to achieve $10 billion in trade."


Bode, for his part, said agenda items range from illegal migration to the protection of borders, as well as police cooperation and emergency response issues and also ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.


"Of course, we will talk about all these issues candidly. As you have just stated ... such collaborations will increase the good and reduce the evil around us," he added.

