Türkiye slams Western countries for closing consulates over security reasons

‘They were on the verge of launching a new psychological war (against) Türkiye,’ says interior minister

16:46 . 2/02/2023 Perşembe
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Thursday described the move by some Western countries of closing their consulates in Türkiye citing security reasons as “psychological warfare” against his nation.

During an event in the Turkish capital Ankara, Soylu touched upon the temporary consulate closures by countries including Germany, the UK and the Netherland in Türkiye, saying: "On a day when we set our target of 60 million tourists, at a time when we announced that 51.5 million tourists came and we achieved a tourism income of $46 billion, they were on the verge of launching a new psychological war (against) Türkiye. That is very clear.”


Underlining Türkiye’s fight against Daesh/ISIS teror group continues, Soylu said that they have carried out 60 operations against the terror group this year, so far. “In 2022, we carried out 1,042 operations, almost three operations per day.”

