Türkiye strongly condemns 'heinous act of terrorism' in mosque in Pakistan

Türkiye 'in the strongest possible terms condemned the heinous act of terrorism' in a mosque in northwestern Pakistan, which left at least 32 people dead.





We are "deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injuries as a result of Monday's terrorist act targeting a mosque in northwestern Peshawar city," the Foreign Ministry said on Monday in a statement.





At least 32 people, including policemen, were killed and over 150 injured after a suspected suicide bomber blew himself up during midday prayers in a mosque in northwestern Peshawar city on Monday, authorities and local media reported.





Wishing God's mercy on those who lost their lives in the attack, the ministry extended "condolences to the friendly and brotherly Pakistan Government and its people and a speedy recovery to the injured."





No group has so far claimed responsibility for the deadly attack, although Pakistani Taliban's mother organization, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has long been targeting the security forces through suicide bombings.





Peshawa remained a hotbed of terrorist attacks over the past two decades, although the law and order situation has significantly improved during the last few years.



