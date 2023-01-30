|
News

Türkiye strongly condemns 'heinous act of terrorism' in Pakistan mosque

Foreign Ministry says 'deeply saddened' by casualties, as Monday's attack leaves at least 32 dead, 150 injured in Peshawar

15:30 . 30/01/2023 Pazartesi
AA
File photo

Türkiye on Monday strongly condemned "the heinous act of terrorism" in a mosque in northwestern Pakistan, which left at least 32 people dead.


We are "deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injuries as a result of Monday's terrorist act targeting a mosque in northwestern Peshawar city," the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.


Wishing God's mercy on those who lost their lives in the attack, Türkiye extended "condolences to the friendly and brotherly Pakistan Government and its people and a speedy recovery to the injured."


Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also condemned "the abhorrent terrorist attack targeting a mosque," and extended his condolences to Pakistan and wished speedy recovery to the wounded people.


The top diplomat said on Twitter that he was "deeply saddened by loss of lives."


At least 32 people, including policemen, were killed and over 150 injured after a suspected suicide bomber blew himself up during midday prayers in a mosque in Peshawar, authorities and local media reported.


The Pakistani Taliban's mother organization, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.


Peshawar remained a hotbed of terrorist attacks over the past two decades, although the law and order situation has significantly improved during the last few years.


The last major attack in Peshawar took place last year when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a Shia mosque, killing 63 people.

