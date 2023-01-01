|
News

Türkiye, Sudan sign deal on cooperation in agriculture, animal husbandry

Turkish Vice President Oktay hopes project will further develop Türkiye-Sudan relations

16:27 . 20/01/2023 Cuma
AA
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay and Sudanese Minister of Cabinet Affairs Hussein Osman Elderi

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay and Sudanese Minister of Cabinet Affairs Hussein Osman Elderi

Türkiye and Sudan on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in agriculture and animal husbandry.


"I hope it will be a concrete project for the development of Türkiye-Sudan relations and the development of Sudan. Good luck to both countries," Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said after the ceremony along with Sudanese Minister of Cabinet Affairs Hussein Osman Elderi in the capital Ankara.


The agreement includes the development of agricultural production, livestock products and processing industry, as well as joint cooperation and increasing bilateral trade.


As part of the agreement, Türkiye will carry out a holistic technical research on irrigation infrastructure for Sudan's mega project Alhawad.


Research will be carried out in coordination with the Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, and the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources of Sudan.


Within the scope of the Alhawad Project, a pilot farm will be established for seed improvement, development of natural pastures and animal production. Support will also be provided to livestock and agriculture farmers involved.


In the field of energy, activities carried out by the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration (MTA) in Sudan will be expanded and cooperation strengthened.


Delegations of the two Turkish ministries will visit Sudan in the coming days to begin with the task.

#Türkiye
#Sudan
#cooperation
#agriculture
#animal husbandry
#Fuat Oktay
1 saat önce
default-profile-img
Türkiye, Sudan sign deal on cooperation in agriculture, animal husbandry
Drones target US base in Syria, no casualties reported
Putin meets Russian Security Council to discuss progress on Ukraine war
South Africa to hold naval drill with Russia, China
'It is difficult for Davos to reach joint decision on energy crisis,' says IEA chief Birol
Google's parent firm to lay off 12,000 employees
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.