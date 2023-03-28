Türkiye summons French envoy over French Senate's hosting of YPG/PKK terrorists

Türkiye on Monday summoned French Ambassador in Ankara Herve Magro to strongly condemn the hosting of YPG/PKK terrorists in the French Senate and "awarding them with medal of honor."





"The attacks of the PKK/PYD/YPG and the so-called SDF against our country and Syrians, and their separatist and destabilizing activities in the region have been brought to the attention of the ambassador once again," Turkish diplomatic sources said.





Ankara expects French authorities to not give credit to the efforts that provide international legitimacy to the PKK terror group's extensions in Syria, the sources said.





Ankara also requests France to support the security of Turkish borders and the people, as well as to protect Syria's unity and territorial integrity, and to show solidarity in accordance with the spirit of an ally, they added.





"Regarding the issue, an attempt was made by our Embassy in Paris before the relevant French authorities and our reaction was strongly expressed," the sources said.













- 'France openly sides with PKK's extensions in Syria'





Meanwhile, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said the fact that the members of the separatist terrorist organization (PKK) that threatens Türkiye's national security are hosted in the French Senate is "not surprising, although it is very serious."





"We have witnessed before, that France establishes relations with terrorist organizations, especially Daesh/ISIS, openly or covertly, when it comes to its convenience.





"As the speaker of the Parliament, I must state that the fact that a country's parliament hosts members of a terrorist organization weakens the reputation of that institution," Sentop said on Twitter.





Türkiye expects France to act in accordance with the law, humanity and the requirements of being a modern reliable state, which has shown the whole world with a parliamentary hand that they "openly" sided with the PKK's extensions in Syria, he added.



