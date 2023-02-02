|
News

Türkiye summons Norwegian envoy over plans to desecrate Quran on Friday: sources

Ambassador was told that Ankara strongly condemns Norway's approach not to prevent provocative act, diplomatic sources say

16:36 . 2/02/2023 Perşembe
AA
File photo

File photo

Türkiye on Thursday summoned Norwegian Ambassador in Ankara Erling Skjonsberg over plans to desecrate the holy Quran in the Scandinavian country on Friday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.


"Upon learning that there will be an attack against our holy book, the Quran, in Norway tomorrow, the Norwegian ambassador to Türkiye has just been summoned to our ministry.


"It was emphasized to the ambassador that we strongly condemn Norway's approach not to prevent the planned provocative act, which is clearly a hate crime, this attitude is unacceptable and we expect this act not to be allowed," the sources said.

#Türkiye
#Turkish Foreign Ministry
#Norwegian envoy
#Quran
#Norway
8 saat önce
default-profile-img
Türkiye summons Norwegian envoy over plans to desecrate Quran on Friday: sources
Pakistan seeks philanthropists' help to raise dollars
Ukrainian premier, top EU diplomat discuss support to Kyiv
Russia’s defeat depends on effectiveness of sanctions, says Zelenskyy
France hits back at Russia over African colonialism jibe
European Central Bank hikes interest rates by 50 basis points
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.