|
News

Türkiye takes precautions, continues operations against terrorist groups: Ministry

A total of 378 people have been detained in January during operations against PKK/PYD terrorist organization, Interior Ministry says

10:07 . 31/01/2023 Salı
AA
File photo

File photo

Türkiye is resolutely continuing its fight against terrorist organizations, including the PKK/PYD, Daesh/ISIS and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the Interior Ministry said Monday.


"After the ominous actions against our holy book, the Quran, in Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark, all evaluations were made against all possible provocations, and our security measures were maximized, the ministry said in a statement.


In this context, the ministry also evaluated information that terrorist organizations such as Daesh/ISIS and al-Qaeda are also seeking action in many countries, citing the aforementioned "abominable acts.”


Türkiye "meticulously" evaluates the intelligence information transmitted to Ankara from time to time from countries that issue security warnings for Türkiye and from many other countries.


"Operations against terrorist organizations continue uninterruptedly in our country,” said the ministry


"In 2022, 1,042 operations were carried out against the Daesh terrorist organization, and 1,981 people were detained. In January 2023, a total of 60 operations were carried out against the same organization and 95 people were detained.”


The ministry added that In 2022, a total of 134,713 operations were carried out against the PKK/PYD terrorist organization, and 8,410 suspects were detained in these operations.


"In January 2023, a total of 9,040 operations were carried out against the same organization, and 378 people were detained during the operations," it said.



#Türkiye
#terrorist
#PKK
6 saat önce
default-profile-img
Türkiye takes precautions, continues operations against terrorist groups: Ministry
Muslims in Berlin decry lack of burial places, demand urgent solution
1st batch of Bradley combat vehicles on way to Ukraine: US military
Türkiye expects to welcome 60M foreign tourists this year
Belgium to shut down 2nd nuclear reactor
Oil prices drop as investors await OPEC , US Fed decisions
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.